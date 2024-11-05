Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

