Lightspeed Pos (LSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

Get Lightspeed Pos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Lightspeed Pos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSP

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.