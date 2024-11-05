Lightspeed Pos (LSP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Lightspeed Pos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LSP
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Pos
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.