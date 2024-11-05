Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $248.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

