Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,147.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,147.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.