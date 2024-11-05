LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,725.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,457.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,745. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

