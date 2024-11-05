Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $689,000 Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,560,856.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,538.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMN. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

