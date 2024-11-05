Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $706,000 Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $44.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

