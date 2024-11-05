Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,304,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,180,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,886 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.8 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

