Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,624,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 881,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

