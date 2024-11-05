Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

