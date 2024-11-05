Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

