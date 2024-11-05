Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 48.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

