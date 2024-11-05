LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

