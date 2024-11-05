M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.24.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

