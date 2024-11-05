Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 153,000 shares trading hands.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

