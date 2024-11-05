Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
Featured Articles
