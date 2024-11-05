MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MaxCyte Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MXCT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.
Insider Activity
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.