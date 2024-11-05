MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Insider Activity

About MaxCyte

In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,427.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,427.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,398.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,374 shares of company stock worth $233,797. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

