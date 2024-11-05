MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.29.

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$24.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.76.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts predict that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

In other MDA Space news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. In other MDA Space news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,220 shares of company stock worth $3,285,909. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

