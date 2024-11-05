Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 685.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,538.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Blom acquired 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,749.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,710.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MEI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -13.90%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

