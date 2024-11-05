Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 11.5 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
