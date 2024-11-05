Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock worth $318,825 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPW opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.