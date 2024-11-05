Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 709 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,975 shares of company stock worth $5,693,789. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

