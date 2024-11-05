Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in BRF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.93. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRFS

BRF Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.