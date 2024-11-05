Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $82,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

