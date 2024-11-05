Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $97,000 Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 875.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

