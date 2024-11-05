Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

AKRO stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,133.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,133.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,413. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

