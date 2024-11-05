Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,598 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 110.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 498,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 261,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Novavax by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

