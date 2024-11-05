Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 74 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 81,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $362.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.99 and a 200-day moving average of $399.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $260.63 and a 12 month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

