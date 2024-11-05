MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $272,795. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

