Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 34,638 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $144.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,396,270 shares of company stock valued at $279,825,927 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

