Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.57 ($3.91) and traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.13). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 329,562 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 335 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
