Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 29,258 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$353.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,225.61. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61. Also, insider Morguard Corporation bought 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$136,132.48. Insiders have bought a total of 138,400 shares of company stock valued at $762,169 in the last three months. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

