Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 29,258 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Report on MRT.UN
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,225.61. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61. Also, insider Morguard Corporation bought 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$136,132.48. Insiders have bought a total of 138,400 shares of company stock valued at $762,169 in the last three months. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.