National Bankshares Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVE. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.23.

TVE stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.85. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

