National Bankshares Cuts Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target to C$13.00

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Veren from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.89.

VRN opened at C$7.15 on Friday. Veren has a one year low of C$6.84 and a one year high of C$12.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

