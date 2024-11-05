National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$119.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$60.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$223,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.20, for a total transaction of C$2,755,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $9,971,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

