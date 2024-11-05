National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $86,218,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in National Grid by 11,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 644,553 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,021,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,097,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

