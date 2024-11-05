NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $1,894,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.22.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

