NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.