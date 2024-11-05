New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 222,062 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,062 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 88.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

