New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.59 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.77% of UFP Technologies worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPT opened at $277.62 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.13.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,817.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $44,696,926.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $17,525,175. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

