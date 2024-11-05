New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VST opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

