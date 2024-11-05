New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.94 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 208,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 265,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,200 shares of company stock worth $6,269,469. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

