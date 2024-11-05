New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Exact Sciences worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,896,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 142.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 32,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

