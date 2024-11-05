New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.06 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after buying an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after buying an additional 84,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $330.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

