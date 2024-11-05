New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.15 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

