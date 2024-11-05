New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.25 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Hamilton Lane worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $22,395,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $3,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

