New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.40 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 29.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NewMarket by 13.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $524.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.16. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $483.68 and a 1 year high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 35.79%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.21%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.