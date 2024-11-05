New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $106.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

