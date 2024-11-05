New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $7,023,330. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

