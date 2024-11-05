New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,894 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $302.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

